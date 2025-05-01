Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For May 01

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $72,724, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,365,081.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $75.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $14.2 $14.2 $62.50 $284.0K 3.9K 205 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.15 $1.76 $2.16 $70.00 $127.4K 2.7K 680 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.6 $10.5 $10.6 $67.50 $124.0K 8.1K 219 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $65.00 $118.6K 7.4K 102 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.25 $67.50 $107.2K 1.9K 130

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Wells Fargo

With a trading volume of 4,436,939, the price of WFC is up by 1.76%, reaching $72.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $83. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $78.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for WFC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

