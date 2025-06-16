Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For June 16

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $232,550 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $2,561,239.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $82.5 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $82.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.31 $0.29 $0.31 $82.50 $847.5K 32.3K 30.0K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.95 $4.98 $77.50 $498.0K 7.2K 1.0K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.65 $34.1 $34.11 $40.00 $341.0K 1.8K 100 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.45 $12.3 $12.45 $65.00 $158.1K 11.7K 370 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.45 $12.35 $12.45 $65.00 $153.6K 11.7K 243

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,532,408, with WFC's price up by 1.51%, positioned at $73.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $86. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $88. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $87. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wells Fargo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for WFC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

