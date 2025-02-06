Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For February 06

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WFC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Wells Fargo. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 10% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $75,840, and 9 calls, totaling $380,690.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $80.0 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wells Fargo stands at 2733.67, with a total volume reaching 2,035.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wells Fargo, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $8.0 $7.8 $7.9 $80.00 $75.8K 2 96 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $2.32 $2.2 $2.3 $78.00 $69.0K 1.8K 303 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.0 $15.95 $15.95 $75.00 $66.9K 1.8K 0 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.3 $5.15 $5.19 $75.00 $51.9K 5.6K 50 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $5.2 $5.05 $5.05 $75.00 $50.5K 5.6K 401

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo Currently trading with a volume of 2,397,349, the WFC's price is up by 0.47%, now at $80.43. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

