Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 bln in fine- Bloomberg News

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank declined to comment on the report.

