Wells Fargo to sell US$10bn private student loan portfolio

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, December 21 (IFR) - Wells Fargo has agreed to sell its private student loan portfolio to a group of undisclosed investors after signaling its intention to exit this line of lending in September.

As of September 30, the bank said its student loan portfolio's principal balance was US$10bn.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, earlier this month that a group of investors, which include private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Blackstone Group, is in talks to buy the bank's student loan portfolio.

Nelnet's Firstmark unit will assume the servicing of the loans with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2021, Wells said in a statement.

Well Fargo's investment banking unit was the financial advisor to the sale.

