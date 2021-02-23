Wells Fargo to sell asset management business for $2.1 bln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its asset management business, which manages more than $603 billion on behalf of customers, to private equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners for $2.1 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.