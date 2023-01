Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Tuesday the bank is exiting the Correspondent business and plans to reduce the size of its Servicing portfolio to sharpen its focus towards its mortgage business.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

