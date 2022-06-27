Wells Fargo to cover employees' cost of travel for legal abortions -memo

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N told staff on Monday it will reimburse employees and their dependents for travel and lodging costs associated with traveling more than 50 miles for healthcare services, like abortions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

It is the latest financial company to expand healthcare policies to cover these costs following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision announced last week overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. L1N2YB1AQ

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

