Wells Fargo To Bring Employees To Office After Labor Day

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is reportedly planning to bring its employees back into offices in September, after Labor Day.

Wells Fargo, the bank with the largest workforce of about 200,000 employees in US, is extending its work from home arrangement until September 6.

The bank plans to return to a "more normal operating model" on September, according to a memo from Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf and Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell.

"We are encouraged by the significant increase in vaccination availability and have started to plan for a return to a more normal operating model in September, soon after the Labor Day holiday in the U.S.," Scharf and Powell wrote.

The memo was not clear about whether employees would return full-time or part-time and said many of the details have yet to be worked out.

"We know you have many questions about what this means for you," Scharf and Powell wrote. "We will be candid: We don't have the answers yet. We will spend the next several weeks and months developing them, and we will share our progress along the way."

