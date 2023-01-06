Wells Fargo terminates employee over unruly behaviour on Air India flight

By Tanvi Mehta

NEW DELHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Friday it had terminated one of its employees in India and was cooperating with local law enforcement, after allegations of misbehaviour onboard an Air India flight.

Tata group-owned Air India said earlier this week it had banned a male passenger for 30 days in compliance with regulations following an incident on a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi in which the man, while apparently inebriated, urinated on a female passenger.

"This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement," Wells said in a statement, referring to the incident.

The airline has faced criticism from India's aviation regulator after the incident, and also acknowledged that a second similar incident occurred last month on a separate flight.

A lawyer for the terminated employee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Air India declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

