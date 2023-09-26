Wells Fargo teams with PE firm Centerbridge for $5 bln lending fund

By Matt Tracy and David French

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N is teaming up with private equity firm Centerbridge Partners to launch a fund with a capacity to lend more than $5 billion to North American middle-market companies, the groups said on Tuesday.

Centerbridge and investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation will provide the cash for the direct-lending fund, named Overland Advisors.

The loans will likely go toward major initiatives such as financing acquisitions or buying out shareholders, David Marks, executive vice president at Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, said in an interview.

"It is all part of being more strategic to our clients over the long term," Marks said, noting the collaboration had been under discussion for more than a year.

"We knew that if you could marry Wells Fargo's network and its sourcing engine with an experienced private credit investor like ourselves, you would create something special," Centerbridge Co-Founder Jeff Aronson said.

Loans from direct-lending funds often carry a higher interest rate than traditional bank debt, making it attractive for private capital providers. However, as credit conditions have tightened, and interest rates have risen, banks have also been seeking ways into the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N this year entered the direct lending business by setting aside at least $10 billion, Reuters reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington, David French in New York and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Jamie Freed)

