US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo stops giving loans to most independent car dealerships

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Wells Fargo & Co will stop providing loans to a majority of its independent auto dealer customers due to the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

June 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N will stop providing loans to a majority of its independent auto dealer customers due to the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"We are doing everything we can to help customers weather the economic impacts of this health crisis ... we also have an obligation to review our business practices in light of the economic uncertainty presented by COVID-19," the spokeswoman said in an email.

Wells Fargo has let the majority of its independent dealership customers know that it will suspend accepting loan applications, the spokeswoman said, adding that the bank will continue doing business with customers with whom it has "deep, long-standing relationships".

CNBC reported earlier on Tuesday the lender, who is worried about defaults, had informed hundreds of dealerships last month that it would drop them as customers.

The bank in April said it has set aside nearly $4 billion to cover expected loan losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, is already offering fewer home loan products during the economic downturn.

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo has an unprecedented growth restriction on its balance sheet, which has limited its ability to make loans to help customers through the crisis.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has "temporarily and narrowly" modified the growth restriction on the lender's balance sheet.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular