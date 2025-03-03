News & Insights

Stocks

Is Wells Fargo Stock Outperforming the Dow?

March 03, 2025 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $257.5 billion, San Francisco, California-based Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services firm offering banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products. It operates through its four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and Wells Fargo fits the criterion perfectly. WFC is a multinational financial services firm and one of the "Big Four Banks" in the U.S., serving over 70 million customers in 35 countries. Known for its vast branch network and being the first major U.S. bank to unionize successfully, it stands out for its cross-selling strategy and diverse financial services.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender dropped 3.9% from its 52-week high of $81.50, recorded on Feb. 6, 2025. Over the past three months, its shares have gained 1.4%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) nearly 2% decline during the same period.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, WFC has gained 11.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s 3.1% rise. Over the last 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Company shares have climbed 43.1%, compared to the Dow Jones’ 12.6% return in the same period.

WFC has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since October last year.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Wells Fargo rose 6.7% on Jan. 15 after reporting Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.42, beating the consensus. Investor sentiment improved due to an 11% increase in non-interest income to $8.5 billion, driven by higher asset-based fees, investment banking revenue, and venture capital gains. The company’s efficiency ratio improved to 68%, reflecting better cost management, while non-interest expenses declined 12% to $13.9 billion. Additionally, Wells Fargo repurchased 57.8 million shares.

In comparison, rival Bank of America Corporation (BAC) also lagged behind WFC. Shares of BAC gained 34.4% over the past 52 weeks and 4.9% on a YTD basis.

Despite WFC’s strong price action over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $84.08

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.