Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $26.46.

Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy. According to TipRanks, Read has an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate on recommended stocks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $33.11 average price target, a 25.13% upside from current levels. In a report released on May 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and a net profit of $287 million. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $2.3 billion and had a net profit of $966 million

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MRO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2024, Michael A Henderson, the EVP Operations of MRO sold 51,389.00 shares for a total of $1,417,822.51.

Marathon Oil (MRO) Company Description:

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

