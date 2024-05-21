Wells Fargo Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Coterra Energy (CTRA)

In a report released yesterday, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Coterra Energy (CTRA – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $28.43.

Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy. According to TipRanks, Read has an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coterra Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.94, a 19.38% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to a Buy with a $35.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Coterra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and a net profit of $415 million. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $2.28 billion and had a net profit of $1.03 billion

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTRA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) Company Description:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on CTRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.