News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo sells $2 bln of private equity investments

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

September 29, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds CFO comment and background in paragraphs 2-5)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo said on Friday it had sold about $2 billion of its private equity investments as the bank aims to sharpen focus on its core businesses.

Lenders have been looking to improve efficiency and scale back less important bets, to better navigate the uncertainty as the Federal Reserve tries to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

"With this transaction, we are continuing with our strategic efforts to focus on Wells Fargo's core businesses and customers," Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo said.

The investments were in certain funds managed by Norwest Equity Partners and Norwest Mezzanine Partners. They were sold to a group of buyers that included private equity firm Carlyle Group's unit AlpInvest Partners, Atalaya Capital Management, Lexington Partners and Pantheon, according to Wells Fargo.

Lazard advised Wells Fargo on the deal. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: WELLS FARGO PRIVATE EQUITY/SALE (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.