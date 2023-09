Sept 29 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Friday it had sold about $2 billion of its private equity investments to a group of buyers that included AlpInvest Partners and Lexington Partners.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.