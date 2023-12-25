WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC Upgrades TC Energy (TSX:TRP)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC upgraded their outlook for TC Energy (TSX:TRP) from Underweight to Overweight .

TC Energy Maintains 7.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 385.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.61%, a decrease of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 949,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 97,640K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,417K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 89.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 60,707K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,006K shares, representing an increase of 30.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 68.29% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 49,339K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,924K shares, representing an increase of 29.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 45,023K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,119K shares, representing an increase of 44.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 56.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 37,231K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,189K shares, representing a decrease of 32.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 33.66% over the last quarter.

