WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC Maintains Straumann Holding (SAUHF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC maintained coverage of Straumann Holding (OTCPK:SAUHF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.86% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Straumann Holding is $134.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.84 to a high of $190.95. The average price target represents an increase of 0.86% from its latest reported closing price of $133.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Straumann Holding is 2,825MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Straumann Holding. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAUHF is 0.22%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 10,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,568K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 973K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHF by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 731K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 572K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 381K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAUHF by 2.94% over the last quarter.

