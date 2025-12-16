WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC Maintains Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC maintained coverage of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City is $89.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.38 to a high of $98.57. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $74.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Pacific Kansas City is 15,669MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Pacific Kansas City. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CP is 0.51%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.42% to 676,484K shares. The put/call ratio of CP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 54,555K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,531K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CP by 544.06% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 49,866K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,827K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,128K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,543K shares , representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 87.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 21,853K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,015K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 18,642K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,002K shares , representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CP by 57.42% over the last quarter.

