WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC Maintains Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ADYEY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC maintained coverage of Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ADYEY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,439.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $583.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.39 to a high of $1,110.34. The average price target represents an increase of 4,439.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 2,415MM, an increase of 10.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYEY is 0.94%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 5,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glynn Capital Management holds 1,057K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 26.71% over the last quarter.

BBR ALO Fund holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 71.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 295.03% over the last quarter.

WFEIX - Wells Fargo Enterprise Fund Institutional Class holds 454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 383K shares.

Sterling Capital Management holds 267K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADYEY by 11.15% over the last quarter.

