Wells Fargo says its software was used for transactions with sanctioned entities
May 3 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N has disclosed to the Office of Foreign Assets Control that certain foreign banks used its software to conduct transactions with sanctioned entities, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The bank has been cooperating with investigations or inquiries by federal government agencies, it added.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.