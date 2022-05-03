US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo says its software was used for transactions with sanctioned entities

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Wells Fargo & Co has disclosed to the Office of Foreign Assets Control that certain foreign banks used its software to conduct transactions with sanctioned entities, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

May 3 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N has disclosed to the Office of Foreign Assets Control that certain foreign banks used its software to conduct transactions with sanctioned entities, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bank has been cooperating with investigations or inquiries by federal government agencies, it added.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular