News & Insights

Stocks
C

Wells Fargo says dominant number one large cap bank remains Citigroup

December 03, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Looking ahead at 2025, Wells Fargo says Banks should perform well in a multitude of scenarios except for recession or skyrocketing rates. Banks should benefit in most scenarios between a “soft landing” and “no landing” given estimated EPS growth of 10%-plus/year, ROE improving from 11% to 13% in 2025-2027, record net interest income by 2026, efficiency improving toward a record by 2027, stronger for longer credit with plentiful reserves, and buybacks of 2%-4%/year, the firm explains. Wells’ favorites are Citi (C) and East West Bancorp (EWBC). The firm’s dominant number one Overweight-rated large cap bank remains Citigroup.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on C:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
EWBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.