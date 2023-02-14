Wells Fargo Revamps And Adds Value To Choice Hotels Credit Card

Today Wells Fargo announced that it’s taking over the Choice Hotels credit portfolio and converting current Choice Privileges Rewards customers to its new product in May. In mid-April Wells Fargo will also open up the new Choice Privileges Mastercard* to new applications. Even better, the new card will offer both stronger earnings and expanded benefits. Here’s what you need to know.

New Bonus Categories

Before launching the new card, Choice and Wells Fargo asked customers what features they value in a hotel credit card, and the overwhelming response was the ability to quickly earn points on everyday purchases. With that in mind, this is the new earnings structure:

5 points per dollar on stays at participating Choice® hotels

3 points per dollar on purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores and phone plans

1 point per dollar on other purchases

While a number of cards bonus these categories individually, the combination of gas, grocery, home improvement and phone plans is notable for a card with no annual fee. A flat-rate 2% cash-back card would pair nicely with the Choice Mastercard so you can earn bonus points on all of your purchases.

Choice Hotels Adds Radisson Americas to Its Portfolio

Choice Hotels is often an afterthought in the travel loyalty game, and that’s a shame. For what it provides—comfortable, convenient rooms at a reasonable price—Choice deserves a place at the table. Its app is user-friendly, which comes in handy when you’re on a road trip and need a place to stay at the next exit. And some of Choice’s Ascend Collection properties offer boutique-level amenities at a price cheaper than most chains’ budget hotels. The Draper Hotel in New York City is an excellent example.

Choice Hotels also includes the Nordic Choice chain, which has over 200 properties dotted all over Scandinavia. Being a tourist in Scandinavia is expensive so using points for local hotels could add up to a huge savings.

The already-large Choice footprint is now expanded to include Radisson Americas properties, which opens up redemption opportunities all over the Americas. Among the most exciting is the Radisson Blu Aruba, where the base level room is a one-bedroom suite.

The Radisson Americas acquisition also opens up properties all over the world as Radisson Americas points transfer 1:1 to Radisson Rewards. While the Radisson Americas property profile in the U.S. leans strongly towards budget Country Inns and Suites, in Europe, Africa and Asia, a four-star Radisson Blu is present in almost every major city and a number of resort locations as well.

A Change From Visa Signature to Mastercard World Elite

Current customers will see not only a bank change but also a network change. The new Choice Mastercard will be a Mastercard World Elite, which comes with strong benefits considering the card has no annual fee. The most noteworthy is cell phone protection, which ties in nicely with the 3 points per dollar earned with the card when you pay your phone bill.

Details aren’t available yet on other specific World Elite benefits the Choice Mastercard will offer, but typical World Elite benefits include Fandango and Lyft credits and access to concierge services.

Bottom Line

Watch this space. As Wells Fargo prepares to launch the Choice Hotels Mastercard we can expect to learn more about welcome offers and other pot-sweeteners. Choice properties aren’t for everyone, but for those who choose value over getting the perfect shot on Instagram, the chain could be a natural fit.

