Wells Fargo Requests Removal of Asset Cap

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has reportedly asked the Federal Reserve to remove the asset cap placed on the bank as a penalty for creating millions of fake bank accounts in 2016. Reuters first reported the news, citing an anonymous source.

The banking giant says that by removing the cap, which currently requires the bank to stay below $1.95 trillion in assets, it will be able to further assist customers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source: Getty Images

The bank at the end of 2019 had about $1.93 trillion in total assets, not leaving too much room for growth before hitting the cap. So, in order to stay in compliance and take on new assets, the bank would have to restructure the balance sheet and let certain parts run off.

Although growth projections will likely slow in most business lines at most banks, there could be new opportunities. For instance, Congress is preparing to grant hundreds of billions in new spending authority to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in order to help struggling businesses. Wells Fargo is a top SBA lender.

Bank of America analyst Erika Najarian said Wells Fargo could also likely benefit from deposit growth as people move their money to safer institutions during this time of uncertainty, according to Banking Dive.

Wells Fargo spokeswoman Arati Randolph said the bank could not comment on regulatory matters, and the Federal Reserve, which previously said the cap would be in place until the bank improved its governance and risk controls, did not comment either.

Last month, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $3 billion fine to the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its settlement over the bank's fraudulent account scandal.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.