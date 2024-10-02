News & Insights

Wells Fargo Reports Before the Open on 10/11 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

October 02, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) WFC next earnings date is projected to be 10/11 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.28/share on $20.40 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Wells Fargo earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2024 7/12/2024 1.330
Q1 2024 4/12/2024 1.200
Q4 2023 1/12/2024 1.290
Q3 2023 10/13/2023 1.480
Q2 2023 7/14/2023 1.250

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Wells Fargo has options available that expire October 11th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the WFC options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Wells Fargo's current dividend yield is 2.89%, with the following Wells Fargo Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

