Wells Fargo Reports Before the Open on 10/11 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) WFC next earnings date is projected to be 10/11 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.28/share on $20.40 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Wells Fargo earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2024 7/12/2024 1.330 Q1 2024 4/12/2024 1.200 Q4 2023 1/12/2024 1.290 Q3 2023 10/13/2023 1.480 Q2 2023 7/14/2023 1.250

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Wells Fargo has options available that expire October 11th.

Wells Fargo's current dividend yield is 2.89%, with the following Wells Fargo Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

