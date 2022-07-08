Wells Fargo Reports Before the Open on 7/15 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) WFC next earnings date is projected to be 7/15 before market open, with earnings estimates of $0.91/share on $17.68 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Wells Fargo earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2022 4/14/2022 0.880 Q4 2021 1/14/2022 1.380 Q3 2021 10/14/2021 1.170 Q2 2021 7/14/2021 1.380 Q1 2021 4/14/2021 1.050

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Wells Fargo has options available that expire July 15th.

Wells Fargo's current dividend yield is 2.49%, with the following Wells Fargo Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

