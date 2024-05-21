News & Insights

Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on APA (APA)

May 21, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

May 21, 2024

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on APA (APAResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $30.90.

According to TipRanks, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate. Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy.

In addition to Wells Fargo, APA also received a Buy from Susquehanna’s Biju Perincheril in a report issued on May 7. However, on May 17, Barclays maintained a Hold rating on APA (NASDAQ: APA).

Based on APA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion and a net profit of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $2.38 billion and had a net profit of $443 million

APA (APA) Company Description:

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

