Wells Fargo Remains a Buy on APA (APA)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on APA (APA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $30.90.

According to TipRanks, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate. Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy.

In addition to Wells Fargo, APA also received a Buy from Susquehanna’s Biju Perincheril in a report issued on May 7. However, on May 17, Barclays maintained a Hold rating on APA (NASDAQ: APA).

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on APA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion and a net profit of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $2.38 billion and had a net profit of $443 million

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

APA (APA) Company Description:

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on APA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.