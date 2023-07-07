Wells Fargo Reiterates Walt Disney Co (DIS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated coverage of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney Co is 119.26. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.39% from its latest reported closing price of 88.74.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney Co is 91,544MM, an increase of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney Co. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.60%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 1,270,690K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,566K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,416K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 8.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,627K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 8.11% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 33,997K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,495K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,824K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 30,412K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

