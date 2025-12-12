Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo To Redeem Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures A Year Early

December 12, 2025 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) on Friday said it will redeem its Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, originally due January 15, 2027, on January 15, 2026.

The optional prepayment price will be 100% of the principal amount plus accrued interest up to the redemption date.

Wells Fargo added that once the debentures are redeemed, a related covenant will no longer restrict the company from repurchasing or redeeming its 3.90% Series BB preferred stock.

Wells Fargo shares closed Thursday's trading at $92.59, up 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.