Wells Fargo To Redeem $450M In Capital Securities On June 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 — 08:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and its banking subsidiary, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., announced that the Bank has submitted redemption notices for certain capital securities to the property trustee.

The securities, issued by CoreStates Capital II and CoreStates Capital III, are scheduled for redemption on June 30, 2025.

The redemptions include $150 million in Floating Rate Subordinated Capital Income Securities from CoreStates Capital II and $300 million in Floating Rate Capital Trust Pass-through Securities from CoreStates Capital III. Each will be redeemed at 100% of their principal value ($1,000 per security), plus any accumulated and unpaid distributions up to but not including the redemption date. The provided CUSIP numbers (218694AA5 and 21869MAA5) are for reference only, and the Bank and trustee assume no responsibility for their accuracy or usage.

Friday, WFC closed at $74.78, up 0.36%, before slipping 0.07% in after-hours trading to $74.73 on the NYSE.

