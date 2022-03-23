Personal Finance

Wells Fargo Recruiting Brings in $5.4 billion in AUM

Wells Fargo’s recruiting efforts have been no secret, but it looks like it is starting to pay off. In Q1 of 2022 they brought in over $5.4 billion in assets under management. Wells had seen advisors flee as a result of various public scandals in the last few years. They had lost 1.5% of their advisors in Q4 of 2021 and 8.5% in the whole year prior. The firm has said they are more pleased with their recruiting efforts as of late, but they are still putting forth efforts in the hiring process to retain and recruit advisors.

Finsum: Wells Fargo may be turning a new leaf and the bonuses related to advisor recruiting and retention are bringing in more assets.

