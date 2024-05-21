Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on EQT (EQT)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Hold rating on EQT (EQT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $41.92.

According to TipRanks, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate. Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy.

In addition to Wells Fargo, EQT also received a Hold from Mizuho Securities’s Nitin Kumar CFA in a report issued on May 13. However, on May 14, Piper Sandler assigned a Buy rating to EQT (NYSE: EQT).

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on EQT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.04 billion and a net profit of $502.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.71 billion

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EQT (EQT) Company Description:

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering, and transmission in the Appalachian area. The EQT Production segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More on EQT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.