Wells Fargo Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Devon Energy (DVN)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy (DVN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $50.02.

According to TipRanks, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.06% success rate. Read covers the Energy sector, focusing on stocks such as Devon Energy, EQT, and Coterra Energy.

In addition to Wells Fargo, Devon Energy also received a Buy from BMO Capital’s Phillip Jungwirth in a report issued yesterday. However, on May 9, RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.09 and a one-year low of $40.09. Currently, Devon Energy has an average volume of 7.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Devon Energy (DVN) Company Description:

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More on DVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.