News & Insights

US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo raises CEO Charles Scharf's 2023 pay to $29 mln

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

January 25, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Thursday it has raised CEO Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2023 to $29 million.

The compensation consists of a base salary of $2.5 million and a total variable compensation of $26.5 million, which includes $6.6 million in cash and $19.9 million in long-term equity, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Scharf's compensation for 2022 stood at $24.5 million.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.