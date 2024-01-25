Wells Fargo raises CEO Charles Scharf's 2023 pay to $29 mln

Adds details throughout

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo WFC.N said on Thursday it has raised CEO Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2023 to $29 million.

The compensation consists of a base salary of $2.5 million and a total variable compensation of $26.5 million, which includes $6.6 million in cash and $19.9 million in long-term equity, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Scharf's compensation for 2022 stood at $24.5 million.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)

