Wells Fargo Q1 Profit Climbs, Tops Estimates On Strong Revenues

April 14, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income climbed 32 percent to $4.99 billion from last year's $3.79 billion. Earnings per share were $1.23, up 35 percent from prior year's $0.91.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue increased 17 percent to $20.73 billion from last year's $17.73 billion. Analysts expected revenues $20.07 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income went up 45 percent from last year to $13.34 billion. Provision for credit losses in first quarter 2023 included a $643 million increase in the allowance for credit losses.

