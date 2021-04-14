US Markets
Wells Fargo profit surges as bank commits less funds for potential bad loans

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Wells Fargo & Co reported a strong rebound in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the bank set aside less money to cover soured loans.

The fourth-largest U.S. lender said profit rose to $4.74 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the three months ended March, from $653 million, or 1 penny per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

