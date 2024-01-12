Wells Fargo profit jumps in fourth quarter

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo's WFC.N profit jumped in the fourth quarter, helped by cost cuts.

Net income rose to $3.45 billion, or 86 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, the lender said on Friday. That compares with $3.16 billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.