Wells Fargo profit jumps in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

January 12, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Noor Zainab Hussain, Manya Saini, Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo's WFC.N profit jumped in the fourth quarter, helped by cost cuts.

Net income rose to $3.45 billion, or 86 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, the lender said on Friday. That compares with $3.16 billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

