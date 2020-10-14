US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo profit falls as pandemic hits growth

Contributors
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Imani Moise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Wells Fargo & Co reported a 57% drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as the bank's loan book shrank and near-zero interest rates and higher costs hurt its bottom line.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N reported a 57% drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday as the bank's loan book shrank and near-zero interest rates and higher costs hurt its bottom line.

The bank reported net income applicable to common stock of $1.72 billion, or 42 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $4.04 billion, or 92 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 45 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular