Markets
WFC.PRD

Wells Fargo' Preferred Stock Series DD Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

July 28, 2026 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: WFC.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $16.34 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRD was trading at a 34.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.84% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRD shares, versus WFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series DD:

WFC.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 4.25% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Cls A Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: WFC.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are off about 0.4%.

Further WFC.PRD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Stocks mentioned

WFC.PRD
WFC

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