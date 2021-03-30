US Markets
Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September

Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines.

March 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines.

The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to a memo circulated to the staff.

The company added it was still evaluating whether to allow certain businesses or functional subgroups in the United States to return to the workplace before Labor Day.

About 200,000 employees of the bank have been working from home and about 60,000 from offices, the company said.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told the bank's thousands of employees that he hoped to have them working in offices again by this summer.

Meanwhile, Britain's Nationwide Building Society POB_p.L and Santander UK SAN.MC said last week they would slash their office space, cementing remote working arrangements put in place during the COVID-19 crisis.

