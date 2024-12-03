News & Insights

Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo Plans To Sell San Francisco Headquarters : Report

December 03, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo (WFC) is planning to sell its San Francisco headquarters as part of a broader move to shift its power base to the East Coast, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the Journal, the office located at 420 Montgomery Street in San Francisco's Financial District may be put on the market as soon as this month.

The report mentioned that Wells Fargo has already begun informal discussions with potential buyers. Eastdil Secured, a real estate investment bank, has been hired as an adviser for the sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.