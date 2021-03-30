US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo plans on bringing workers back to office in September - WSJ

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

March 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N plans to start bringing employees back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to the report, which cited a memo circulated to the staff.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

