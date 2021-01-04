Wells Fargo Planning to Ramp Up Investment Banking Division

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is looking to bulk up and expand its investment banking operations in order to better compete against its peers, Bloomberg reported.

That means underwriting more equity and debt offerings, and advising companies on mergers and acquisitions. While Wells Fargo has all of these capabilities, the bank has never been seen as much of a player in the space.

Wells Fargo, according to Bloomberg, ranks ninth in terms of U.S. investment banking market share and is well behind JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Citigroup (NYSE: C) -- three of the "big four" banks in the U.S.

Image source: Wells Fargo.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, investment banking fees made up about 5.8% of Wells Fargo's total non-interest income.

"One area where we note that we are under-penetrated relative to some of our competitors is on the financing front," Jon Weiss, who leads Wells Fargo's corporate and investment bank division, told Bloomberg in an interview. "So whether that's repo financing or equities financing, prime-services-type financing, those are areas that there's no question we have significant upside in."

The bank plans to ramp up these operations up by leveraging existing relationships it already has on the commercial side with middle-market companies.

While investors seem to be weary of banks that rely too heavily on investment banking, there is no doubt it has helped large banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America bolster earnings during the pandemic, especially as traditional lending operations have struggled.

The move is also one that Wells Fargo can begin to execute on while operating under its $1.95 trillion asset cap because investment banking does not require the bank to expand its balance sheet.

10 stocks we like better than Wells Fargo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wells Fargo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.