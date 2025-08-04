Wells Fargo Partners With NCMM To Advance Middle Market Research And Insights

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has partnered with the National Center for the Middle Market - NCMM at The Ohio State University's Max M. Fisher College of Business.

Through its Commercial Banking group, Wells Fargo will offer insights into the banking needs of middle market businesses to help shape NCMM's research initiatives, including its flagship Middle Market Indicator - MMI report, special studies, and thought leadership efforts.

NCMM is a leading institution focused on research, data analysis, and strategy development for middle market firms, defined as companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion. This segment represents about one-third of U.S. employment and GDP, generating over $10 trillion annually.

Wells Fargo's John Manning highlighted that the collaboration would combine the NCMM's 14 years of expertise with the bank's deep industry knowledge to offer clients actionable insights that support growth.

NCMM's Doug Farren added that middle market firms are vital to job creation and local economies, and this partnership will deepen understanding of the sector's evolving challenges and opportunities.

The NCMM's recently released 2025 Mid-Year Middle Market Indicator revealed that while revenue growth remains steady, it has slowed to the lowest level since the pandemic. Companies are scaling back hiring plans, although layoffs haven't begun.

Economic confidence has dropped sharply since December, driven by concerns over inflation, trade policy, and overall uncertainty. The MMI, created in 2012, surveys 1,000 middle market executives twice a year to assess performance, outlook, and challenges across industries and regions.

