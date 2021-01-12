US Markets
Wells Fargo PAC to pause political contributions for 'foreseeable future'

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said its political action committee (PAC) will pause political contributions for the foreseeable future to review its strategy at the outset of the new Congress and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"We will take into consideration the actions of elected officials who objected to the Electoral College vote and we urge members of all political parties to work together in a bipartisan fashion to help our nation heal", a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

