Wells Fargo Owes Customers More Than $2 Billion. Here’s What You Should Know

Millions of Wells Fargo customers are in line for relief money after the government found the banking giant violated a host of federal consumer laws between 2011 and 2022. Regulators at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have announced how account holders can collect some of the cash.

The details were released about a month after Wells Fargo entered into an agreement with the CFPB just before Christmas 2022. The settlement includes more than $2 billion in reparations to customers who suffered financial losses and an additional $1.7 billion that will go to a victims’ relief fund as part of a civil penalty.

Customers With Wells Fargo Mortgages, Auto Financing and Deposit Accounts Entitled to Relief

The consumer abuses spanned several product lines and affected more than 16 million Wells Fargo accounts, according to the CFPB. The agency says the bank wrongfully foreclosed on homes and repossessed cars; hit customers with erroneous overdraft fees; improperly closed accounts; and slapped some consumers with monthly charges that should have been waived.

Wells Fargo said in a statement that it’s working to address unacceptable practices.

“This far-reaching agreement is an important milestone in our work to transform the operating practices at Wells Fargo and to put these issues behind us,” said Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s CEO. “Our top priority is to continue to build a risk and control infrastructure that reflects the size and complexity of Wells Fargo and run the company in a more controlled, disciplined way.”

Wells Fargo did not respond to a request from Forbes Advisor for additional comment.

The bank has reported that its profits for the fourth quarter of 2022 plunged 50% from a year earlier, partly due to the cost of settlement.

One prominent critic of Wells Fargo says regulators should come down even harder on the company. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted in mid-January that the banking giant is “too big to manage.”

“It’s long past time for regulators like Acting Comptroller [of the Currency Michael] Hsu to actually use their authority to break up lawbreaking banks and prevent future harm to consumers once and for all,” Warren said on Twitter.

Next Steps for Wells Fargo Customers

If you believe you fell victim to the abusive or negligent practices described by the CFPB, Wells Fargo must contact you about compensation. Eligible customers may request a check or a credit back to their account.

Some customers have already received their payment. If you believe you’re owed money and have not yet been contacted, you may call Wells Fargo at 844-484-5089, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time. If you don’t receive assistance from the company, you may submit a complaint to the CFPB.

Customers will receive varying amounts of repayment depending on the violation. For instance, customers whose cars were improperly repossessed are entitled to (but not limited to) $4,000 in compensation for expenses and reimbursement of any costs directly associated with the repossession.

Here’s the breakdown of what Wells Fargo must pay out to various categories of customers.

Auto Finance Customers

If you had a car loan through Wells Fargo and your payments weren’t applied correctly, resulting in higher interest payments, late fees or vehicle repossession, you may be entitled to money for damages. Additionally, customers who bought guaranteed asset protection coverage—known as gap insurance—and paid off their car loans early and didn’t receive a refund for the coverage may be entitled to gap fee refunds.

More than 11 million customer accounts were affected

They’re owed more than $1.3 billion in remediation

Wells Fargo Deposit Accounts

Customers whose accounts were improperly closed or frozen, falsely charged overdraft fees or mistakenly billed account service fees may be eligible for refunds.

More than 5 million customers were affected

They’re owed more than $500 million in remediation

Mortgage Servicing Customers

Wells Fargo made a series of errors that impacted mortgage customers, including incorrectly denying loan modifications to eligible customers, improperly charging fees and miscalculating interest rates on some adjustable-rate mortgages.

Thousands of customers were affected by mortgage errors

They’re owed more than $195 million in remediation

