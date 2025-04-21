Wells Fargo Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,019,272, and 2 were calls, valued at $62,934.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $75.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wells Fargo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wells Fargo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.95 $6.75 $6.75 $70.00 $172.1K 5.7K 0 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $70.00 $148.0K 5.7K 1.0K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.35 $7.25 $7.35 $70.00 $146.8K 5.7K 823 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.25 $6.75 $6.75 $70.00 $135.0K 5.7K 455 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.95 $6.75 $6.75 $70.00 $110.7K 5.7K 620

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

With a trading volume of 3,014,389, the price of WFC is down by -0.54%, reaching $64.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $77.3.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $77. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $78. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $73.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wells Fargo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for WFC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

