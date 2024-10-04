Wells Fargo Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $511,054, and 26 were calls, valued at $1,380,926.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $62.5 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $60.00 $168.9K 246 300 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.9 $13.35 $13.35 $45.00 $133.5K 3.4K 100 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $1.68 $1.41 $1.42 $55.00 $98.2K 5.4K 1.1K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.93 $0.92 $0.92 $58.00 $88.5K 4.9K 2.6K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.25 $5.15 $5.25 $60.00 $78.7K 5.6K 250

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,222,608, the WFC's price is up by 2.62%, now at $56.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

