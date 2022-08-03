Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.30 on the 1st of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.3%, which is below the industry average.

Wells Fargo's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Wells Fargo has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 21% also shows that Wells Fargo is able to comfortably pay dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 41.0%. The future payout ratio could be 31% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

NYSE:WFC Historic Dividend August 3rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Wells Fargo's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. If Wells Fargo is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Wells Fargo's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Wells Fargo that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Wells Fargo not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.